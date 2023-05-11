Santa Barbara schools adopt new reading curriculum

Program intended to boost reading levels

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is making what it calls vital changes in its literacy curriculum — something that’s needed due to the not-so-great reading levels of many of its students.

At the April 11 school board meeting, the district presented a Student Outcomes Report, which included the Standardized Testing and Reporting data. This presented student data for both reading and math.

In this meeting, it was reported that 47% of third- to sixth-grade students were meeting or exceeding grade-level standards for reading. This percentage has slowly been rising over the years, but not entirely to where the school district hopes it would be.

In response, the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees approved a new elementary English Language Arts curriculum at its weekly meeting Tuesday. This new curriculum will be instituted in the 2023-2024 school year.

The trustees approved the “Wit & Wisdom/Fundations” curriculum after going through a process led by Denise Alvarado, executive director of curriculum and instruction. Additionally, a committee of teachers, staff and administrators were there to also hear and explain the process.

“Improving student literacy achievement in Santa Barbara Unified School District is one of our top priorities, and we expect all students to be proficient readers by third grade,” Ms. Alvarado told the News-Press.

This process of selecting a curriculum began back in January and included teachers from every grade level and school. Multilingual learner experts, special education experts, literacy and language experts, principals and administrators were all a part of the selection as well.

The district saw feedback as crucial to this selection process, so community members were involved in committees such as the Literacy Taskforce. The process also included parents from each of the district’s schools.

A field test of the curriculum was also conducted before making a recommendation.

“This process has been thorough, with an effort to get feedback from as many groups of teachers, staff, and community members as possible,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, the district’s superintendent. “This new curriculum is a crucial step to helping us improve literacy outcomes in the district.”

Teachers will attend multiple training days as well as get training monthly throughout the school year. This training will begin in June.

“In addition to this curriculum adoption, we are also making key shifts in instructional practices, professional learning, monitoring the progress of students throughout the year, and monitoring ourselves to ensure the implementation is successful,” Dr. Maldonado said.

There is a long way to go in this process, but the SBUSD said it is hoping to see positive change within the students after implementing this new curriculum.

