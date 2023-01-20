Santa Barbara schools evacuated; streets blocked off

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Students are evacuated from the EF International Language Campus, left, and the Notre Dame School, both in Santa Barbara.

Students were evacuated Thursday afternoon at the EF International Language Campus at 1421 Chapala St. and the Notre Dame School at 33 E. Micheltorena St.

Santa Barbara police blocked off Micheltorena Street at State, Chapala and De la Vina streets. Micheltorena Street intersects those three parallel streets.

The News-Press reached out to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for Santa Barbara Police Department, for more information.

Sgt. Ragsdale told the News-Press just before press time Thursday night that he wasn’t able to provide further details at that time. If the News-Press learns more today, an update will be posted at newspress.com and published in the News-Press Weekend on Saturday.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com