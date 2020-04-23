Santa Barbara sets record high Wednesday

Spencer Clark (left) and Ryan Rathbun practice juggling on the grass in between East Beach and Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

Santa Barbara set a high-temperature record Wednesday evening, and could be set to break more high-temperature records over the next couple of days.

A high-temperature record of 88 degrees was recorded at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport on April 22, breaking the previous record of 86 degrees set back in 1987.

At 5 p.m., Santa Barbara had a reported temperature of 77 degrees, but at 6:33 p.m. the reading showed the new record high of 88 degrees. According to Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the sudden rise in temperature could be attributed to winds blowing in from the mountains.

“When we have northerly winds for the Santa Barbara area, they bring the drier air from the mountains and push it downslope so it compresses the air and causes it to warm,” Ms. Phillips told the News-Press.

There is also a high wind warning in effect until 9 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected with gusts up to 65 mph. Isolated gusts of up to 75 mph could also occur in foothill locations like Montecito Hills.

In addition to Wednesday’s high temperature, Ms. Phillips said Santa Barbara is also expected to break a new record today as well.

The current record for April 23 is 82 degrees, which was set back in 1995. The forecast currently expects a reading of 87 degrees. On Friday, the record might not be broken, but tied as the forecast again expects a temperature of 87 degrees.

As a result, there is also a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday. As a precaution, people are recommended to drink plenty of fluids and try to stay as cool as possible.

