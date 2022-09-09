People and places to receive awards at annual celebration

Cabrillo Pavillion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., wins the President’s Award.

The recently completed Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., is the winner of Santa Barbara Beautiful’s coveted 2022 President’s Award, which will be presented at “Santa Barbara Shines!, which is the nonprofit’s 58th annual awards celebration.

“The original theme of the capital campaign, ‘Restore, Renew, Revitalize,’ perfectly captured the goals of bringing this 1926 historic landmark building into the future for generations of locals and visitors to enjoy,” said Deborah L. Schwartz, Santa Barbara Beautiful president.

The in-person community awards event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Montecito.

The Jacaranda Award for Outstanding Community Service goes to Sue Adams.

Other special award winners are:

— Jacaranda Award for Outstanding Community Service: Sue Adams.

— Griswold Award for Philanthropy: John C. Woodward.

— Playa de Santa Barbara Award for Environmental Stewardship: Foothills Forever.

At left, Foothills Forever is receiving the Playa de Santa Barbara Award for Environmental Stewardship. At right, this structure at 2318 Anacapa St. wins the Property Award for Single-Family Residence.

Property award winners are:

— Art in Public Places: Plaza Granada Mural, 1214 State St.

— Commercial Property: Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.

— The Santa Barbara Commons / Public Open Space: Cabrillo Ball Field, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

— Multi-Family Residence: Mayee Plaza, 226 E. De La Guerra St.

— Single Family Home: 2318 Anacapa St.

At left, John C. Woodward, seen here with Dodger, is the winner of the Griswold Award for Philanthropy. At right, the award for Art in Public Places goes to the Plaza Granada Mural, 1214 State St.

At left, the Cabrillo Ball Field, 800 E. Cabrillo Blvd, wins the award for Santa Barbara Commons / Public Open Space. At right, Property Award for Multi-Family Residence goes to Mayee Plaza, 226 E. De La Guerra St.

Kerry Methner and Mark Whitehurst were co-chairs of the 2022 Awards Committee, whose members were Lucrezia DeLeon, Marcella Simmons and Stephanie Williams.

Ms. DeLeon was chair of the Property Awards Judging Committee, and members were Robert Adams, John Campanella, Nina Dunbar, Julie Friedman-Nguyen, Jarrett Gorin, Nina Johnson, Katie Klein, April Palencia, Tom Simmons and John Whitehurst.

During the event, one of the guests, who must be present to win, will be eligible to win a raffle prize of a one-night stay at the Fess Parker Wine Country Inn in Los Olivos.

