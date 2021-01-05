Santa Barbara shooting ruled double homicide

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara police investigate the shooting site in the 1200 block of Liberty Street.

A shooting Sunday evening in Santa Barbara’s lower east side has been ruled a double homicide by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Two victims are deceased while an additional two victims are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, spokesman Anthony Wagner told the News-Press.

Police identified 18-year-old Omar Montiel-Hernandez as one of the deceased. The name of the other, a minor, could not be publicly released by the police department.

A fundraiser on crowdfunding site “GoFundMe” seeks assistance for the funeral expenses of 17-year-old Angel Castillo, whom the organizer identifies as the second deceased victim. The fundraiser can be accessed at gofund.me/794715eb.

Amy “Drea” Martinez, a Goleta resident and community organizer, created the fundraiser to assist Angel’s family. Just five hours after starting the page, $2,254 had been raised from 32 donors.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting is ongoing. It took place at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Liberty Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SBPD detective division at 805-897-2335 or the anonymous tip line at 805-569-2677.