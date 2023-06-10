Home Life Santa Barbara student makes Dean’s List
Life

Santa Barbara student makes Dean’s List

by Kira Logan 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Alyssa Hernandez, who’s from Santa Barbara, has recently made the Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s College.

Saint Mary’s College is in Notre Dame, Indiana. It was founded in 1844, and it is a private college that houses female students with over 60 undergraduate majors.

To earn the academic honor of the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale. The student must have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lower than a C.

For more information, visit saintmarys.edu.

— Kira Logan

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Correspondent

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More