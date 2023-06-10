Santa Barbara student makes Dean’s List

Alyssa Hernandez, who’s from Santa Barbara, has recently made the Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s College.

Saint Mary’s College is in Notre Dame, Indiana. It was founded in 1844, and it is a private college that houses female students with over 60 undergraduate majors.

To earn the academic honor of the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale. The student must have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes and no grades lower than a C.

For more information, visit saintmarys.edu.

— Kira Logan