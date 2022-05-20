Santa Barbara superintendent, students discuss State of Schools

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

San Marcos High School student Kavya Suresh, the incoming student board member at Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education, discusses school safety Thursday at Elings Park in Santa Barbara. Listening to her at right are Dawson Kelly, the outgoing student member of the board, and Dr. Hilda Maldonado, the schools superintendent.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is digging deeper into how to better prepare students “for a world that is yet to be created.”

That was the message from Dr. Hilda Maldonado, the schools superintendent, as she discussed the State of the Schools during a talk hosted Thursday morning by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation at Elings Park.

The approximately one-hour program at the Santa Barbara park also featured speeches by student leaders, including the outgoing and incoming student representatives on the district board. The students discussed issues such as mental health and campus safety.

Dr. Hilda Maldonado, the superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, addresses the audience during the State of the Schools program, hosted by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

But first, Dr. Maldonado talked about the district’s core values of “respect, integrity and community.”’

“Are we where we need to be? Not yet,” Dr. Maldonado said. “We have plenty to do.

“But it’s admitting that we’re not perfect but accepting we’ll make progress that gets us where we will get to be,” she said. “We don’t have to see eye on eye on all the issues to work hand in hand.”

“What we’re doing is not the Hilda Maldonado Plan. It’s the Santa Barbara Unified Plan,” Dr. Maldonado noted. “We have to recognize we serve a diverse population of students.”

Dr. Maldonado said she has spent several months visiting schools and listening to staff and student concerns about issues such as campus safety and gaps in the curriculum.

She said the district is addressing improving literacy and math skills, and she explained that involves digging through data.

She also noted the district is exploring new curriculum to better meet the needs of its diverse student population.

“We have to be committed to a truly inclusive school environment and set conditions for students to thrive, not just survive,” Dr. Maldonado said.

The superintendent discussed racial incidents at Santa Barbara schools.

“During recent months, we have addressed concerns about anti-blackness,” she said. “At board meetings, we have heard the hurt and anguish. We could have stuck our heads in the sand and said it’s beyond us.

“But instead, at the board’s direction,” she said, gesturing toward board members in the audience, “we’re going to hold ourselves accountable to track the racial incidents in our schools. We’re going to proactively address them.”

“We created an anti-blackness group that has met twice and consists of students, teachers, principals and community leaders. We’re having a much needed discourse on how the school district can impact the community at large.”

Dr. Maldonado also said the district is invested in reducing class sizes and has raised substitute teachers’ pay.

Dawson Kelly, the outgoing student representative on the school board and a San Marcos High School student, told the audience he has been passionate about mental health issues and noted the district has increased staffing in areas such as counselors.

“We don’t have to wait for a crisis to happen to get people the help they need,” he said.

San Marcos High School student Kavya Suresh, the incoming student representative on the board, told the audience that campus safety includes not only physical safety but “creating an emotionally responsive and welcoming space.”

She noted students’ support of law enforcement being on call but not being stationed all the time on high school campuses. (She said a school resource officer is on campus all the time at Dos Pueblos High School.)

“I urge the district to continue investing in social workers and campus security,” she said.

