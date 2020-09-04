Santa Barbara Symphony announces new director of music education

COURTESY PHOTO

Kristine Pacheco-Bernt is the Santa Barbara Symphony's new director of music education.

The Santa Barbara Symphony has chosen Kristine Pacheco-Bernt as its new director of music education.

In a news release, Ms. Pacheco-Bernt said the symphony’s Music Education Center is “more important now than it has ever been.”

A continuum of connected programs designed to help students be their best through music, the center has taken its programs digital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we navigate this new learning environment together with our students, the symphony is leveraging the collective talents of our incredible teaching staff to sustain and strengthen the bonds with our students and families through an investment in, and use of, technology,” Ms. Pacheco-Bernt said.

The music education director is a professional violinist who frequently performs with the San Luis Obispo Symphony, Santa Barbara Symphony and Santa Maria Philharmonic. She also has a history working as an arts administrator and music educator.

Prior to serving as the symphony’s director of education, she was a teaching artist. Before working with the Santa Barbara Symphony, she also worked as a teaching artist at the Incredible Children’s Art Network music program, which provides after-school music classes to 120 elementary school kids from an underserved community.

Ms. Pacheco-Bernt also maintains a private violin studio through which she supports students at all levels of musical development.

Her own education includes a bachelor’s in music from UC Berkeley and a master’s in violin performance from San Francisco State University. She also has another bachelor’s from UC Berkeley in premedical studies.

