Santa Barbara Symphony announces youth ensemble concerts

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA SYMPHONY

Dr. Daniel Gee will conduct the Youth Symphony Sunday at the Lobero Theatre.

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents the spring youth ensemble performances, which will take place Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

The performances will occur at two locations, showcasing talented young musicians from all over the Santa Barbara community.

On May 6, conducted by Marisa McLeod, the beginner Camerata Ensemble and the intermediate Philharmonia Orchestra will perform jazz and classical favorites as well as music inspired by motion pictures and dances from around the world. This concert will be held at 3 p.m. at La Colina Junior High, 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara.

The Camerata Ensemble is composed of musicians who have just begun their musical journey. Here, students learn the basics of being in an ensemble, learning from Ms. McLeod herself. Ms. McLeod also teaches the Philharmonia Orchestra, which is the second step in the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education program. The students perform under a full orchestra and dive deeper into the world of music.

Dr. Daniel Gee will conduct the advanced Youth Symphony at 4 p.m. May 7 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

The Youth Symphony concert will feature Concerto Competition winners Samuel Peacock, violin, and Noelle Hadsall, piano, as well as a guest appearance by the Westmont College Choir.

The program will include works by Saint-Saëns, Wieniawski and Handel, plus music from “The Lord of the Rings.”

The Youth Symphony is a group of musicians aged 12-18 who are gifted in their craft. Partnering with Westmont College, the symphony program gives these students the opportunity to learn from Dr. Gee.

Applications are now open for the Youth Ensemble’s 2023/2024 season and students on all orchestral instruments are encouraged to audition. Visit thesymphony.org/education to learn more.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com