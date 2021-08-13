Santa Barbara Symphony board members elected

COURTESY PHOTOS

Simon Knight, an analytics professional and amateur bassoonist, joins the Santa Barbara Symphony’s board.

The Santa Barbara Symphony appointed Nancy Golden, Palmer G. Jackson Jr. and Simon Knight to its board of directors.

The symphony chooses board members based on a shared mission to engage the community through music.

Ms. Golden is a returning member of the board.

She is a native of Southport, Conn., and attended Russell Sage College, where she studied English.

Palmer G. Jackson Jr. is a fourth-generation Santa Barbara native and frequent community volunteer.

Before many musical and philanthropic pursuits, Ms. Golden worked in London as an American publishing consultant before taking on management positions at Time Inc. for 21 years.

She moved to San Francisco and established a fundraising consulting business in 1987, working with a variety of clients including the California Symphony, CAL Performances, Merola Opera Program and the Philharmonic Baroque Orchestra.

She served on Opera Santa Barbara’s board for many years and was the chair 2016-2018. She is a current League of American Orchestras member.

Ms. Golden enjoys reaching out to the community as a Meals on Wheels driver, a role she has taken for over two decades.

A fourth-generation Santa Barbara native, Mr. Jackson is a graduate of Yale University and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Nancy Golden is returning to the board.

His career has encompassed areas of marketing, high technology, nonprofit management and fundraising.

He is the executive chairman of The Granada as well as the managing trustee of the Ann Jackson Family Foundation.

He is active in the Santa Barbara business community. Mr. Jackson was part of American Riviera Bank’s founding in 2005 and was one of its directors until 2009.

He has benefited Santa Barbara’s arts and education communities in many volunteer roles.

He was a trustee of the Lobero Theatre Foundation for 11 years, chairing the board from 2007 to 2010.

He joined the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s board in 2006 and chaired its $20 million capital campaign. In 2018, the museum designated him as a life trustee.

He is a board member of the Santa Barbara Foundation Roundtable and has chaired the organization’s annual summit since 2016.

Mr. Jackson is the executive chairman on the board of The Granada. In the past, he has served as a trustee of the Santa Barbara Foundation, Cate School, Crane Country Day School and the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

Mr. Knight, founder and president of Satya Analytics, specializes in cutting-edge marketing and analytics. Satya Analytics is growing for its success showing customers the reasons behind purchases.

The company supports organizations that may not be able to afford the price tag of big data through the Satya Foundation. The foundation also provides insight to local nonprofits, like Women’s Economic Ventures.

Mr. Knight graduated with an MBA from Warwick Business School, where he honed in on data science.

He has more than 30 years of experience in global information technology.

He has taken on leadership positions, such as U.S. president of Jensen and Partners International and global CIO of JKON Office Solutions.

Apart from his career in data, he enjoys the expression music provides.

He studied with Kerry Camden, bassoon professor at the Royal College of Music. Mr. Knight currently performs with amateur orchestras and chamber ensembles.

He serves as a board member of the Santa Barbara Chamber Music Society.

He co-founded the Garage Chamber Orchestra during the pandemic. The group gives musicians a safe place to perform while creating fundraising opportunities for nonprofits.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Symphony, go to thesymphony.org.

