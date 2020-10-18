Home Local Santa Barbara Symphony returns to Granada
Santa Barbara Symphony returns to Granada

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS 
The Santa Barbara Symphony performs during the taping of its virtual opening night concert “Cabaret with Kabaretti,” which was taped Wednesday night and livestreamed on Saturday night.
Musicians were masked up, socially distanced, with some behind plexiglass barriers.
