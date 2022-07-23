Santa Barbara Symphony welcomes new board members

Anne Sage and Rachel Kaganoff Stern have been appointed to the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Board of Directors.

“We are honored to welcome these community leaders to the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Board of Directors,” said Santa Barbara Symphony President and CEO Kathryn R Martin.“They bring tremendous passion and commitment to the performing arts, and as the symphony continues its forward momentum providing the community with world-class performances and music education programs, these leaders will be important in shaping that vision.”

Originally from New England, Ms. Sage is an entrepreneur, mother, wife, traveler, trained chef, sommelier and philanthropist. She earned a master’s degree in hospitality administration and a Grande Diplome de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu Paris, and has worked in hotels and restaurants.

Ms. Sage also served as chef and owner of Fat Cat Catering in Boston and Newport, R.I., for almost a decade and was the owner of wine and spirits distribution company Sage Cellars Inc. until its recent sale.

Most recently, she attended a graduate program at the University of Reims, France, where she received the highest level of gastronomy degree.

Rachel Kaganoff Stern is the CEO of the Junior State of America, a national nonprofit that provides civics programs to high school students. She currently serves on the board of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation and just concluded six years of service on the board of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University (where she earned her Master’s Degree in Public Policy).

She spent five years as a director and member of the Executive Committee for the Alliance for College-Ready Schools, a Charter Management Organization that operates free, public middle and high schools that serve 13,000 low-income students in L.A.

Ms. Kaganoff is the former co-chair of the Women’s Political Committee, a Los Angeles political action committee that raises money for progressive women candidates for office.

She also spent seven years serving as a member of the board of Planned Parenthood’s Advocacy Project.

She spent 11 years on the Steering Committee of the Women in Leadership Initiative at Princeton University.

Ms. Kaganoff Stern spent 15 years as an associate political scientist at the RAND Corp. in Santa Monica, where she worked across a number of research areas including health care, civil justice and national security policy.

Prior to working at RAND, she worked as a researcher at the Institute for Defense Analyses in Washington, D.C.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in politics from Princeton University and has a master’s degree in public policy from Duke University.

For more information, visit thesymphony.org.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com