Santa Barbara ties record-high

It was another scorcher in Southern California on Friday.

For the second time in as many days, a record-breaking heat wave consumed the region, as several locations broke long-standing heat records, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A day after the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport recorded a high of 84 degrees, which broke the previous record high of 82 degrees set in 1991, the airport reached 82 degrees on Friday, good enough to tie the current record set in 2014, according to the weather service.

Though Santa Barbara didn’t set a new record, the same could not be said for multiple locations to the south.

Record high temperatures were reported in downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles International Airport (88 degrees and 87 degrees, respectively). The temperature in downtown L.A. broke the previous record of 85 degrees, set in 2014, the weather service noted.

Long Beach, at 91 degrees on Friday, broke it’s daily high record of 89 degrees set in 1976, and UCLA also broke a long-standing record, reaching 89 degrees to shatter the previous record of 84 degrees set the same year.

Conditions reached 92 degrees in Burbank, which eclipsed the previous high of 86 degrees set in 2014.

The weather service in Oxnard was also no exception to the heat wave, reaching 91 degrees to break the 1975 record-high 88 degrees.

Camarillo reached 94 degrees — tying its all-time record for the month of January — while also shattering the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1975.

Warm conditions are expected to last through the weekend, with temperatures forecast to be over 80 degrees today and Sunday in Santa Barbara. Sunny skies will continue through next week, with conditions in the 70s, according to the weather service.

A high surf advisory is set to take effect at 9 a.m. today through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Large breaking waves of four to seven feet across west-facing beaches are expected through Tuesday, with local sets up to 10 feet possible on Monday.

The dangerous rip currents bring with them an increased risk of drowning, with the currents capable of pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea. Residents are advised to remain out of the water due to the dangerous surf conditions, or to stay near occupied lifeguard towers. In addition, they are advised to stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions, the weather service notes.

Those who are caught in a rip current are reminded to relax and float, as opposed to swimming against the current. If you are able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

email: mwhite@newspress.com