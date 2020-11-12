Santa Barbara to solicit proposals for CDBG grants

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara is soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for Community Development Block Grant and Human Service Programs.

There is approximately $1.5 million available in the grants to support local nonprofit organizations that provide social services to individuals or families or support community development activities such as rehabilitation, infrastructure improvements or economic development.

All grants aim to benefit low- and moderate-income residents of Santa Barbara.

In order to submit an application, a representative of each potential applicant organization is required to attend a mandatory Application Workshop from 2:30 to 4 p.m. today on GoToWebinar.

To register for the workshop, sign up at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3280114076116885263 and a confirmation email will follow registration.

Representatives must be staff directly involved in preparing grant submissions.

Starting Monday, online applications will be available on the city’s News Page at www.SantaBarbaraca.gov. The deadline to turn them in will be no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Incomplete applications will not be accepted, and even if they are accepted, funding isn’t guaranteed. Contact the Community Development Programs staff with any questions at 805-564-5461, or visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/humanservices.

