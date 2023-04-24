 Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. partners with Unity Shoppe for food drive

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. and Unity Shoppe are hosting a free community event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Plaza Vera Cruz, 110 E. Cota St.

Local youth will defy gravity in a Trapeze Talent Showcase at the Santa Barbara event while the community rallies together for a canned food drive.

The goal is to collect enough cans to build a Record Breaking Canned Food Pyramid. Everyone is invited to swing by with a canned food donation to help break the record. All food donations will directly benefit Unity Shoppe, a social service agency dedicated to providing free food, clothing and personal care items to residents in need.

Randy Kohn, co-founder of SBTC, is excited for the collaboration. “When we were introduced to the team at Unity Shoppe, we felt an immediate connection to their work in the community and knew that our next monthly community event at Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. had found its newest partnership,” he said.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.’s mission is to be a community-driven and customer-first organization. A small group of children from the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County was invited to take part in a free Trapeze Master Class.

“They were so scared at first. But at the end of the day, they did not want to leave,” said Cindy Mathieson, assistant club director.

One of the Spanish-speaking participants commented: “The first time I was very scared, but then my stomach was moving around from the emotion. The second day I was no longer afraid, and I really liked it because I learned to hang by my feet. What a fun day.”

