New venture features local businesses
Last month, Erica Brown, owner of Dylan Star clothing boutique, started a new business called Dylan Star Delivers to cope with the temporary closing of her successful shop in downtown Santa Barbara because of COVID-19.
Canvas totes were filled with unique items customized for each client.
Now, the clever young woman has come up with another unique idea, which she calls Santa Barbara Treasures Gift Box, a curated collection of local goods.
“Each box will have an unusual combination of goods. It is my way of thanking the community and putting the spotlight on other local businesses that my clients have never seen before,”said Mrs. Brown.
Among the 15 vendors contributing items are Pacific Pickle Works, The Riviera Towel Company, Love Your Body Oil, Simple Wealth, Oil Slick Beach Tar Remover and Sun & Swell Foods.
The limited edition boxes cost $295, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.
For more information about Santa Barbara Treasures Gift Boxes, visit www.dylanstar.com.
