New venture features local businesses

COURTESY PHOTOS

Sun & Sweet Foods’ Clean Cookie Bites are among the gems in the Santa Barbara Treasures Gift Box. The boxes were developed by Erica Brown, owner of Dylan Star.

Last month, Erica Brown, owner of Dylan Star clothing boutique, started a new business called Dylan Star Delivers to cope with the temporary closing of her successful shop in downtown Santa Barbara because of COVID-19.

Pacific Pickle Works is among the vendors.

Canvas totes were filled with unique items customized for each client.

Now, the clever young woman has come up with another unique idea, which she calls Santa Barbara Treasures Gift Box, a curated collection of local goods.

Vendors also include Beach Tar Remover.

“Each box will have an unusual combination of goods. It is my way of thanking the community and putting the spotlight on other local businesses that my clients have never seen before,”said Mrs. Brown.

Among the 15 vendors contributing items are Pacific Pickle Works, The Riviera Towel Company, Love Your Body Oil, Simple Wealth, Oil Slick Beach Tar Remover and Sun & Swell Foods.

The limited edition boxes cost $295, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

For more information about Santa Barbara Treasures Gift Boxes, visit www.dylanstar.com.

The vendors in the Santa Barbara Treasures Gift Box include Santa Barbara Roasting Company.

The gift box, which costs $295, includes this item from Love Your Body Oil.

Simple Wealth contributed this bracelet.

