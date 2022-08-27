Santa Barbara Triathlon begins today

The Santa Barbara Triathlon takes place today and tomorrow at East Beach/Cabrillo Bathhouse 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The Santa Barbara Triathlon was established in 1981.

Today’s events include the long course. Participants will cycle from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria and swim along the East Beach. The long course also includes relay options.

“The Santa Barbara Long Course Triathlon is one of the most beautiful and challenging courses in the country. Its unique distance attracts a variety of athletes and provides a great opportunity for those transitioning from Olympic distance to the longer Half Ironman distance,” according to the website for the event. “The start line offers panoramic views of Santa Barbara’s famous ‘American Riviera,’ the Channel Islands and the beautiful Stearns Wharf. Our swim takes place on the protected shores of East Beach. The swim parallels the beach and finishes adjacent to the transition area. The bike route follows the coast heading up into the American Riviera overlooking Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria. The out and back course includes everything a cyclist will love; long flat straights, challenging hills and even a downhill or two to rest. The run course cruises the beachfront. You’ll meander by the wharf, the marina, and Leadbetter Beach … The course is out and back and will typically reward you with a tailwind pushing you to the finish line. Music, refreshments, food and friends await your return.”

Sunday’s events include the co-ed sprint, the duathlon, the women only sprint, the parent-child sprint, the one mile swim and the 5k.

“Take in the view of the channel islands as you toe the water’s edge of the pacific ocean at the 2022 Santa Barbara Triathlon. Then, experience the beautiful backdrop of the Santa Ynez mountains as you cycle the fast and challenging bike course. Finish with a beachfront run that ends with music, refreshments, and plenty of great finish-line vibes,” according to the website.

This year, the Santa Barbara Triathlon will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara.

“As a way to give back to the community, we encourage supporting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Through their program model, they are able to turn $1 into 8 meals,” according to the website.

The triathlon’s fundraising goal is $10,000. If you would like to donate, go to https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/campaign/santa-barbara-triathlon-2022/c421014.

If you would like to volunteer for the triathlon, go to https://santabarbaratriathlon.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=64594.

For more information, go to: https://www.santabarbaratriathlon.com.

