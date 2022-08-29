Santa Barbara Triathlon concludes with short distance events

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Parents and their children compete in the parent/child triathlon as they start the bicycle portion of the race on Cabrillo Boulevard during the Santa Barbara Triathlon on Sunday.

The second day of the Santa Barbara Triathlon focused on short distance events for both men and women, and while each event had a winner, only one was someone who also won yesterday.

Sarah Terry won both Saturday’s long-course co-ed event and Sunday’s short-course co-ed event, according to Triathlon co-owner Elizabeth Rodriguez.

“That’s amazing,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “That’s really something else.”

Sunday featured a 500 meter swim, 6 mile bike race and 2-mile run.

Steven Hunt took first place overall in the sprint triathlon with.a time of 40 minutes and 3 seconds.

Santa Barbara local Sarah Terry smiles after winning the women’s title of the sprint triathlon.



She said Sunday started out with heavy duty fog, “but that didn’t dampen anybody’s spirit.”

About 600 athletes participated Sunday, the same amount as Saturday, Ms. Rodriguez said, describing the two-day event as “spectacular.”

“Everybody had an amazing time,” she said. “There was a lot of energy.”

She thanked city officials, sponsors and about 200 volunteers for their support of this year’s Triathlon.

“There was a tremendous amount of community support behind this event,” she said, “We’re grateful for their support.”

Ms. Rodrigues co-owns the race with her husband, Gerry. They purchased the race from Joe Coito at the end of 2020 when Mr. Coito moved his family to Texas. She told the News-Press Saturday that they wanted to assure the community that even though Mr. Coito is gone, the race will remain.

“We are here and we plan on being here for years to come,” she said.

