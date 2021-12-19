Santa Barbara unemployment at record low since March of 2020

The State of California Labor Market Information Division (LMID) has released its monthly press release on unemployment and industry sector job growth/decline in Santa Barbara County for the month of November.

The Santa Barbara unemployment rate for November is down to 3.9%, the lowest it has been since March of 2020. Additionally, the California unemployment rate is down 5.4%.

The Workforce Development Board (WDB) is dedicated to serving the workforce needs of businesses, adults, laid-off workers and youth throughout Santa Barbara County. The WDB is a public/private partnership created by the Federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act and is staffed by the County of Santa Barbara.

Job seekers and employers can take advantage of free services at two America’s Job Center of California locations to help find work for new employees. Programs include employment services for job seekers, the latest labor market information and regional workforce research for businesses, as well as training that specialize in helping people gain the skills and confidence necessary to find and obtain a job.

More information can be found at http://www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov/file/lfmonth/satb$pds.pdf.

– Katherine Zehnder