Santa Barbara Unified announces vaccination clinics

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is presenting COVID-19 vaccination clinics during the rest of this month and in October.

The clinics are being conducted at schools as part of a joint effort with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Cottage Health.

Clinics are scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dos Pueblos High School, 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at La Cumbre Junior High School, 6:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Dos Pueblos, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Goleta Valley Junior High School, 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Santa Barbara Junior High School and 6:30 to 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at Santa Barbara High School.

Santa Barbara Unified, meanwhile, is requesting that vaccinated students provide the district with their vaccination records to help with surveillance testing and contact tracing.

Elsewhere, Lompoc Valley Medical Center is continuing to hold vaccination clinics on Friday afternoons for first and second doses and, for those who qualify, third doses. To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Walks-in are welcome as well.

And on Saturday, Cottage Health released an update saying that seven of its patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, three were in critical care.

Since July 1, 73.8% of hospitalized patients have been unvaccinated, and 5.6% have been partially vaccinated, according to Cottage Health. Of the hospitalized patients, 20.6% have been fully vaccinated.

