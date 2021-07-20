Santa Barbara Unified board meets today

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Unified School District will discuss architectural services for new classrooms and site improvements at La Colina Junior High School during its meeting today.

A closed session will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular online session at 6:30 p.m. To view the meeting live, go to youtu.be/YQieJ-1t hQ.

The board is scheduled to look at an agreement with Kruger, Benson, Ziemer Architects for new classrooms and site improvements at La Colina.

The board will also look at a contract award for the Dos Pueblos High School Orchestra Pit Safety Netting Project.

And board members plan to discuss various contracts, including ones for special education and for services with Crescendo Education Group. The board will also look at renewal of agreements with ParentSquare for ParentSquare Parent Engagement Platform and with Aeries Software for Aeries Student Information System.

— Dave Mason