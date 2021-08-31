Santa Barbara Unified School District waits for rapid COVID-19 test kits

Santa Barbara County confirms 99 COVID-19 cases, one death

The nation is facing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, also called antigen tests, as demand rises and factories rehire employees laid off during a testing lull.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is waiting to receive antigen test kits. District staff will coordinate the testing of all the district’s employees and students when the kits arrive.

Then, unvaccinated individuals will self-swab regularly throughout the school year.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 death Monday.

Public Health has detected a cumulative 39,118 cases — of which 633 are still infectious — and 476 deaths.

The decedent, a resident of Santa Maria, was between the ages of 50 and 69 and had an underlying health condition.

Santa Maria recorded the most COVID-19 cases Monday, with 40 cases. It has 12,802 total cases and 191 cases active.

Lompoc confirmed 15 new cases, increasing its total to 4,566 cases of which 94 are still infectious.

Orcutt found 11 cases Monday. It has a cumulative 2,262 cases, and 65 cases are active.

Santa Barbara counted 10 new cases. It has a total of 7,253 cases and 100 active cases.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, five cases (2,107 total, 25 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, five cases (1,291 total, 34 active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, five cases (1,441 total, 25 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, two cases (1,471 total, 33 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, one case (1,567 total, 16 active).

The geographic locations of five daily cases are pending.

There are 72 COVID-19 patients in Santa Barbara County hospitals and 22 in intensive care.

