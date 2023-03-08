Santa Barbara Unified students excel at county mock trial competition

COURTESY PHOTO

The Dos Pueblos High School A Team hoists its first-place trophy after winning the 40th annual Santa Barbara County Mock Trial competition on Saturday.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Unified School District performed exceptionally well Saturday at the 40th annual Santa Barbara County Mock Trial competition, sweeping the top four spots.

The Dos Pueblos High School A Team clinched first place, followed by the San Marcos High School team, the Dos Pueblos B Team and the Santa Barbara High School team.

The Dos Pueblos High School A Team will represent Santa Barbara County at the Mock Trial State Finals in Los Angeles from March 17-19.

The team consists of Liam Avolio, Edo Barel, Tobin Bohley, Victoria Chen, Charlotte Choi, Elyssa Crutchfield, Theo Evans, McKenzie Kelly, Rachel Lenchner, Anastasia Li, Koi Liechti, Amelia Mendro, Jacob Molina, Daniel Nickolov, William Shen, Maxfield Steele, Alok Thakrar, Sienna Valentine, Jonathan Yang and Io Zhu.

“We are so proud of the great showing from our students,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, the Santa Barbara Unified superintendent, “The Mock Trial teams spent hours preparing for the competition, and their hard work shows in the results. We wish the Dos Pueblos students the best of luck as they compete in the State Finals.”

Carpinteria and Laguna Blanca High School teams also participated in the contest.

The Mock Trial competition is organized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Santa Barbara County Superior Court and the Constitutional Rights Foundation.

— Caleb Beeghly