Santa Barbara Unified to continue COVID-19 planning

The Santa Barbara Unified School District meets for its regular board meeting Tuesday evening, with its open session beginning at 6:30 p.m. Board members will discuss COVID-19 adaptations and construction projects.

Susan Klein-Rothschild, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department school liaison, will update the district on the status of COVID-19 in the county. She will also answer some of the lingering questions regarding vaccines.

The district will present Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Safe Schools for All” plan. It estimates funding of $4.6 million and expenses of $3.5 million to test students and staff for COVID-19 over four months.

The district has detected 90 COVID-19 cases on campuses in small cohorts. Of those, 20 were students, and only one known transmission has occurred on campus.

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section canceled its fall sports championships, which affects football, water polo, cross country and girls volleyball.

The district intends to start hybrid learning when the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is below 25 cases per 100k people.

The board will discuss the bond-funded network refresh project, which was first estimated at $6 million. District officials now estimate $3 million to bring its internet up to speed.

The district will also revisit its three-year Local Control and Accountability Plan.

The board will review the proposed bylaw for a student board member, an idea first suggested by former board vice president Dr. Jacqueline Reid. The board is likely to approve the bylaw Tuesday.

The revision of a $5.5 million construction project is on the agenda as well. The design was approved Jan. 28, 2020, to relocate portable classrooms at San Marcos High School and build new science classrooms.

Administrators toured the portables again and suggested using the bond funds instead to demolish them and build new classrooms in a clear space near the stadium.

The district would also like to approve a contract with Flowers & Associates, Inc., for the construction of a concrete ramp and ADA-accessible seating area at Santa Barbara High School’s Eddie Mathews Varsity Baseball Field. The field is currently out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Board clerk Wendy Sims-Moten and board member Virginia Alvarez will present a board resolution committing to equitable decision-making for approval.

Another resolution will follow, affirming the board’s pledge to anti-racism and the celebration of Black History Month.

To join the virtual meeting, go to sbunified.zoom.us/j/93051814155.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com