Santa Barbara Unified to discuss reopenings

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s board meeting today continues long-term discussions about reopening, distance learning and equity.

The public can tune in at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The main item on the agenda is the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan (LCP). The plan addresses a phased reopening and accessibility issues, like access to technology. The phased reopening plan will be discussed in detail, including policies regarding COVID-19 testing and health precautions.

The District plans to transition to a partial return, starting with students with urgent needs like the disabled and housing-insecure population. Then, it can advance to a hybrid in-person and distance-learning policy.

At 7 p.m., a public hearing on the LCP will begin. Those wishing to make a comment must submit a form by noon on the school board’s agenda site: santabarbara.novusagenda.com.

The board will also present the revenue and expenses from the 2019-20 school year.

It seeks to approve Teen Talk Middle School, a sexual health curriculum. The content has been controversial, and 20 attendees of the February 11 meeting spoke in opposition of Teen Talk. If implemented, parents can opt out of the program by writing a note to the school.

The board meeting will be covered in Wednesday’s News-Press.

Attend the meeting by typing this address into your web browser: https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/95163084130.

— Annelise Hanshaw