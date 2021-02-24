Santa Barbara Vintners present wine-tasting series

The Santa Barbara Vintners is presenting a virtual wine-tasting series beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday with local winemaker Doug Margerum.

Mr. Margerum, owner of the Margerum Wine Company, will provide an inside look into the Santa Barbara wine country.

At 5 p.m. on March 3, the group will celebrate International Women’s Month with an event titled “Women Behind the Wine.” It will feature a wine tasting and the stories behind the wines from Karen Steinwachs of Buttonwood Winery, Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead Cellars, and Lane Tanner of Lumen Wines.

On March 10, the Santa Barbara Vintners will feature The Next Generation in Wine. Meet the next generation of Santa Barbara County wine making and hear about how the torch has been passed on with new passion. The winemakers featured will be announced soon.

Next up will be Going Green in Wine on March 17. You are invited to join them as they sit down and taste with Vintners that share what it means to “Go Green” and why it all starts in the vineyard. The Vintners will be breaking down what it means to be sustainable in practice, organic and biodynamic farming and why it matters to you.

Next on the agenda will be Natural Wines Explained on March 24. You are invited to learn what makes a natural wine “natural,” by joining the vintners who work with low-intervention techniques, taste the wines and break down the facts and clear up the myths in the marketplace.

Finally, Behind the Food in Wine Country with Frank Ostini of Hitching Post 2 & Wines will be presented on March 31. You are invited to a behind-the curtain conversation and wine tasting with wine and food legend Frank Ostini. Mr. Ostini will discuss the past, present and future wine and food trends to discover in the Santa Barbara wine country.

For more information, go to sbcountywines.com.

— Gerry Fall