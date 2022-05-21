Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network responding to brown pelican crisis

COURTESY PHOTOS

Brown pelicans are treated at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network’s Wildlife Hospital. An unexpected malady has been afflicting brown pelicans on the South Coast, with 100 delivered to the hospital since May 14.

An unusual influx of emaciated, weak and hypothermic brown pelicans, a type of seabird, began arriving May 14 at the Wildlife Hospital at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. The brown pelicans have been arriving at a rate that has been accelerating daily, with a total of 180 have been rescued and delivered to the SBWCN facility.

While the birds are being examined and receiving care, the exact cause of their condition is still being investigated at this time. The unknown cause is unusual and alarming with multiple groups along the Southern California coast working to identify the reason for this dramatic decline of a charismatic species.

These pelicans have been rescued from all over Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Most of them are lethargic, unable to fly or move or are found in an unusual location. SBWCN’s team of rescuers and volunteers have been retrieving and transporting as many patients as possible to the rehabilitation facility in Goleta. Reports of many more sick and deceased pelicans continue to come in.

All new patients receive a full intake exam upon arriving at SBWCN. Most of these pelicans are found to be emaciated, and a few have additional injuries. The SBWCN team is treating these birds by providing fluids, food, medication, warmth and supportive care. The team is working with other nearby wildlife centers to transport some of the birds and assist in their rehabilitation.

SBWCN’s brand new Wildlife Hospital is providing critical space and resources to assist in this emergency. The hospital’s doors opened in February and the building features 5,400 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities.

The Seabird Bay, a room dedicated to housing seabirds, normally only holds a handful of patients at a time. Currently, this room is converted into a large pen in order to accommodate all of the pelicans in care.

This situation is also occurring in the middle of spring baby season when SBWCN receives hundreds of orphaned baby birds and mammals in need of care. Currently, there are more than 300 total patients.

“I’m so proud of our staff, volunteers and the entire community for jumping into action to help these pelicans,” said Ariana Katovich, executive director of SBWCN. “While we’re still unsure what’s causing this emergency situation, we are continuing to take in these birds and help them in any way we can.”

The public can support SBWCN during this time by making a donation to support the purchase of medications, fluids, food and additional supplies. Donations can be made online at www.sbwcn.org/don.

To report a sick or injured pelican in Santa Barbara County or Ventura County, citizens should call the SBWCN Helpline: 805-681-1080. Updates on the unfolding situation can be found at www.sbwcn.org/pelicans.

Brown pelicans are large seabirds that range anywhere from 8 to 10 pounds with a wingspan between 6.5 to 7.5 feet. They are common residents of the southern coasts of the United States with ranges extending down to South America.

They are known for plunge-diving into the ocean to catch their food, one of only two pelican species to do so. These social birds can be found congregating in large flocks almost year round.

Populations reached dangerously low numbers in the 1960s due to pollution from the pesticide DDT, and the species was listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1972. Thanks to DDT regulations and conservation recovery efforts, the brown pelican has since been removed from the endangered species list.

SBWCN is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1988 to rescue, rehabilitate and return to the wild sick, injured and oil-impaired animals in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties and to educate the public about living in harmony with wildlife.

SBWCN takes care of more than 4,000 patients per year including small mammals, seabirds, songbirds, raptors and herptiles. The SBWCN Helpline is available everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for animal emergencies and wildlife advice at 805-681-1080.

