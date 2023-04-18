Santa Barbara Writers Conference returns to Mar Monte Hotel

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Writers Conference will celebrate its 50th anniversary when it returns to Mar Monte Hotel on June 18-23.

This six-day event will include a full itinerary of workshops, agents, and panels, as well as a multitude of networking events for writers in the Santa Barbara area.

This event is a chance for writers to learn more about the publishing and marketing world through workshops and well-known speakers.

Some of the speakers who will be in attendance at the event are Monte Schulz, Elinor Lipman, Mary Hogan, Judith Turner-Yamamoto and Shannon Pufahl.

The event encourages writers to interact with agents for their own benefit as well as enter in the Stephen T. Vessels Memorial writing contest. The winner of the contest will receive a scholarship to the upcoming conference.

The conference is sponsored by The Writer Magazine, a monthly news magazine for the literary world.

To register, go to sbwriters.com.

— Annika Bahnsen