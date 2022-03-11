Santa Barbara Yacht Club turns 150



COURTESY PHOTOS

These photos show the first and current club houses of the Santa Barbara Yahct Club. The first clubhouse was in use from 1922-1926 and was originally the home and office of John P. Stearns while he was building Stearns Wharf.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Yacht Club is celebrating its 150th anniversary with an all-fleet blessing at 11:30 a.m. April 2.

The Blessing of the Fleet is a tradition that began centuries ago in the fishing communities of the Mediterranean.

Father Larry Gosselin and Father Dan Lackie will bless both commercial and pleasure vessels. The Santa Barbara Mission priests will be moored on a vessel on the southern end of Stearns Wharf, which is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Participants will pass the stern of that vessel.

If you plan to attend the Blessing of the Fleet, you’re asked to contact Communications Director Barbara Hernandez at communciations@sbyc.org.

— Katherine Zehnder