Santa Barbara Youth Symphony in concert

Orchestra to perform ‘Sinfonia,’ other youth ensembles to play as well

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will perform "Sinfonia" Feb. 27 at the Lobero Theatre.

It’s music to our ears: The Santa Barbara Symphony’s youth ensembles will perform later this month.

To showcase the talent of young musicians, the Camerata Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara.

The following day in Santa Barbara, the Youth Symphony will perform at 4 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The ensemble is composed of 40 musicians between ages 12 and 18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Admission for both concerts is free.

The Youth Symphony is composed of 40 students between ages 12 to 18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. At their Feb. 27 concert, the students will perform “Sinfonia,” a piece composed in 1999 by award-winning composer and musician Patrice Rushen.

“It is tremendously rewarding for me to see and hear ‘Sinfonia’ come to life, especially through these young musicians,” Ms. Rushen said in a news release. “Music education was so important in shaping my life and career and opening my mind to what was achievable. Music is a vehicle and a platform that is critical for education, and knowing that my music is being integrated into these students’ musical training experience is such an honor.”

“I’ve had a chance to connect with the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony students via Zoom, and I think that’s a special connection for them to make with someone who actually composed the music they’re playing,” she continued. “I hope this music continues to inspire the next generation while opening relationships to music and culture.”

Ms. Rushen was recently appointed chair of Popular Music at the USC Thornton School of Music. She has worked with the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Department, NARAS “Grammy in the Schools” program, the Young Musicians Program and more.

Ms. Rushen has also performed with and produced for artists such as Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock.

“As a conductor, it’s always an honor and a pleasure to have the opportunity to talk and perform music by a living composer,” said Dr. Yvett Devereaux, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony conductor and the first black woman to conduct the Los Angeles Philharmonic. “We now have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the composer about his or her piece and really hear directly from the composer of his or her wishes and desires of his or her piece.

“The beautiful and lush writing of ‘Sinfonia’ is just wonderful, and each week, I can hear how it becomes even more beautiful as the students play it and really make this piece their own,” Dr. Devereaux said.

IF YOU GO

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will perform “Sinfonia” at 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

And the Camerata Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara.

The Camerata Ensemble, led by conductor Marisa McLeod, is composed of musicians who are early in their musical training. It introduces students to the basics of ensemble playing, following a conductor and listening across a musical group while playing.

The Philharmonia Orchestra is the intermediate step in the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Education program’s continuum of performing ensembles. Philharmonia engages string, wind, brass and percussion students in performing as a full orchestra under Ms. McLeod’s baton.

Both concerts are free.

According to the Lobero web site, those attending must show proof of vaccination or of a COVID-19 test within 72 hours,

Masks are no longer required indoors for vaccinated individuals, but are recommended. They are required for unvaccinated individuals.

For more information, go to lobero.org or thesymphony.org.