Santa Barbara Zoo, Cal State Channel Islands announces conservation center

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Santa Barbara CEO Richard Block speaks as Cal State Channel Islands President Richard Yao looks on Friday at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Richard Block, the Santa Barbara Zoo president and CEO, and Richard Yao, Cal State Channel Islands president, signed a memorandum Friday to establish a partnership to create a conservation center at the university campus in Camarillo.

This plan was originally announced by the university on April 6.

“By partnering with a world-class zoo right here in our backyard, we are strengthening our commitment to be a conservation campus,” President Yao said.

People from all over the Santa Barbara and Cal State Channel Islands community gathered at the zoo Friday to share their support for this new partnership.

The signing event was preceded with a brunch, which featured art installations by many Cal State Channel Islands students as well as a musical performance by Dr. Javier González, an associate professor of Spanish at the university Then attendees joined each other at the zoo’s hilltop to watch the signing event.

Helene Schneider, Cal State Channel Islands regional director of development for university advancement, far left, watches Santa Barbara Zoo CEO Richard Block (middle), and Cal State Channel Islands President Richard Yao sign the memorandum stating the partnership between the zoo and the university.

Before the official signing of the partnership, the event began with a Chumash acknowledgment of land by Raudel Bañuelos, a Chumash Tribal elder, and Eleanor Fishburn, chairwoman of the Barbareño Band of Chumash in Santa Barbara.

Helene Schneider, the Cal State Channel Islands regional director of development and former mayor of Santa Barbara, followed the land acknowledgement by giving a warm welcome to the Santa Barbara community.

“We are excited to see this partnership flourish,” she said.

At the signing, the zoo explained the importance of this partnership, saying that the zoo has been wanting to expand its conservation efforts but has needed the space to do so.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is 28 acres and is home to more than 400 animals representing 146 species. Mr. Block said the zoo has been running out of room to house a growing collection of threatened and endangered species. As announced at the signing, in the coming years, the zoo has plans to shift the majority of its conservation efforts to the conservation center at Cal State Channel Islands.

The work that the zoo is looking for, aligns with the education and research that the school is already completing.

As noted at the signing, Cal State Channel Islands has a 60,000-square foot site on the western edge of the Camarillo campus that will be specified to the zoo. Under the memorandum, Cal State Channel Islands will lease the land to the zoo, and the zoo will own the conservation center buildings and facilities.

Plans at Friday’s signing were enthusiastically shared for the site, which include classroom and meeting spaces, offices for conservation staff, pens for animal care, containment and breeding areas, native plant gardens, and spaces allocated for public enjoyment.

A marine science panel was attendance of the signing, including Joe Forrest, the Marine Debris Grant coordinator; Matt Furmanski, a Cal State Channel Islands art professor and marine debris art adviser; Christy Kehoe, a California regional coordinator; JJ McLeod, the director of education at the Santa Barbara Zoo, and Michaela Miller, the conservation manager for the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

All of these passionate educators were delighted to share the plans for the new Cal State Channel Islands’ building space.

If you would like more information on the new area allocated for the zoo at Cal State Channel Islands, visit www.sbzoo.org.

