Santa Barbara Zoo celebrates Children’s Day

On Sunday, the Santa Barbara Zoo celebrated El Dia del Niño, or Children’s Day, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

El Dia del Niño is a holiday originating from Mexico.

“The Zoo is very inclusive so we try to celebrate a variety of different cultures.” David Velazquez, Director of Business Operations for the Santa Barbara Zoo, told the News-Press.

El Dia del Niño is one of the most popular celebrations at the zoo, and recognizes the importance of children in our society. The day featured Latin music, a children’s talent show, delicious food and activities. El Pecas also performed live music and community partners such as parent group PEP and the Police Activities League were on-site as well.

“This is our annual event. We celebrate by having latin music that we play up at the hilltop. It is an event that the latin community attends. We have different booths. We have conservation partners and we talk about what we do inside our walls. We are more than just a zoo. We also have bounce houses and cakes. It is just a fun day at the zoo,” said Mr. Velazquez.

The event included a variety of activities for children, including a large bounce house, face painting and train rides.

“One thing that is different is the covid impact. We are still practicing our timed entry, and it has broken up the day, and it creates a much better guest experience. It allows guests in gradually, less waiting in long lines and fewer wait times. The timed entry creates a much better experience for both staff and guests,” said Mr. Velazquez.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com