Santa Barbara Zoo introduces ZooLights

COURTESY PHOTOS

Illuminated installations will grace the Santa Barbara Zoo during “ZooLights,” set for Nov. 3 – Jan. 15.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Zoo will debut a new seasonal tradition starting this November, hosting its inaugural holiday celebration – “ZooLights.”

The zoo will become transformed into a winter wonderland with larger-than-life-size animal and wildlife installations.

Starting Nov. 3, guests can enjoy this immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs. These giant illuminated lanterns represent animals and nature scenes of wild places from around the world.

Guests can also enjoy interactive areas, take photos with Santa Claus (select dates only), and enjoy wintry snacks and drinks for purchase.

“ZooLights will be open to the public from Nov. 3 – Jan. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $22 per adult and $20 per child (2-12). Zoo members get $2 off. Ticket prices vary by day. To purchase, go to sbzoo.org.

For inquiries about accessibility, email the accessibility team at welcome@sbzoo.org.

— Katherine Zehnder