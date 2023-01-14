Santa Barbara Zoo plans Snow Leopard Festival

COURTESY PHOTO

Snow leopard Kisa awaits the Snow Leopard Festival, set for Jan. 29 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

SANTA BARBARA — About 80 tons of snow will land Jan. 29 at the Santa Barbara Zoo for its Snow Leopard Festival.

The event is set for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and the snow will be enjoyed by kids and zoo animals — including the snow leopard Kisa.

The snow play area is open to children 12 and younger (and parents/guardians), and there will be sledding for children ages 4-12 only (but no adult sledding). Sleds are provided, so there is no need to bring your own.

Regular admission or zoo membership is required for entry, and there is an additional fee ($10/pass, $8/pass for zoo members) for sledding and snow play.

For more information, call the zoo at 805-962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org.

— Caleb Beeghly