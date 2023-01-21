Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes new monkeys

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

George Michael, a Goeldi’s monkey, recently moved into the Santa Barbara Zoo with his brother Jimi (not pictured).

The Santa Barbara Zoo is excited to announce its two newest members: Jimi and George Michael.

Not *that* Jimi and George Michael, but the two new Goeldi’s monkeys.

Goeldi’s monkeys are covered in black shaggy hair. They are on average 8 to 9 inches tall, but their tails are around 10 to 13 inches long, and they can, reportedly, jump around 13 feet horizontally.

Jimi and George were born in a different zoo, but Goeldi’s monkeys are native to South America, so Santa Barbara’s year-round warm weather is ideal for these monkeys.

Jimi and George Michael are actually brothers (2 and 3 years old, respectively).

And despite their small size —they are the smallest monkeys in the zoo — they are full of personality.

Zoo manager and training facilitator Kristen Wieners described Jimi as more “go with the flow,” but she noted George Michael “has a lot to say” — especially on personal space. Although the monkey brothers might have different personalities, Ms. Wieners said you will definitely “hear them before you see them.”

Goeldi’s monkeys shout cries that can travel over the distance of a football field.

These monkeys are also omnivores and eat a variety of fruit, mushrooms, insects and small vertebrates.

Jimi and George, however, are picky eaters – they don’t like mushy food. But they really like super worms and bananas at the moment. Despite their picky eating, Ms. Wieners said. “They are a really cool species that we have the privilege to care for.”

Jimi and George Michael are still getting comfortable in their new home, but if you would like to see them, check them out in the Capybara exhibit by the Cotton Top Tamarins.

email: cbeeghly@newspress.com