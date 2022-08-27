Santa Barbara Zoo will transform into enchanted forest for Zoofari Ball

The Santa Barbara Zoo will host “Zoofari Ball XXXVI: Enchanted Forest” tonight from 5:30 – 11:00 p.m. Zoofari Ball is one of Santa Barbara’s quintessential charitable events that invites guests to a one-of-a-kind experience after dark at the park, while supporting the preservation, conservation and enhancement of the natural world and its living treasures including all the animals at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The Zoofari Ball, with its “enchanted forest theme,” promises to be more than your average stroll through the mythical woods. Guests are encouraged to don their magical wings and wands and channel their inner fairytale creature for this enchanted affair. Spirited libations will flow freely while Rincon Events returns to serve up a feast. Live music under the stars, and magic in the air, will keep guests dancing the night away until the clock strikes midnight and everyone lives happily ever after. All guests must be 21 and over to attend this event.

“The Santa Barbara Zoo seems to bring a little magic to everyone’s life on any given day, and so we’re all looking forward to sharing what’s certain to be a spectacular evening together with our guests at the Enchanted Forest,” Rich Block, CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, said in a press release. “Magic aside, the funds raised at Zoofari Ball help us continue to advance the Zoo’s mission and continue the critical work we do every day, and we are incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many sponsors and donors who make it all possible.”

The Zoofari Ball honorary chairs are Robyn and Jess Parker. They are supported by a committee of local leaders including Sarai Anderson, Marcy Bazzani, Nikki Bazzani, Ross Beardsley, Elaine K. Mah Best, Alexandra Bongiovanni, Christy Borneman, Marc Borowitz, Deanna Buley, Vince Caballero, Wendy Campbell, Aly Cokeley, Ashleigh Davis, Colleen Dennis, Mindy Denson, Alexandria Ferris, Jessica Fisher, Heather Schuyler Gray, Patricia Griffin, Michael Hurst, Kim Kirkhart, Cathy Kling, Sophie Koh, Tracy Krainer, Desirea Lekhraj-Loftus, Carol Ann Mayner, Sue McCue, Sue Neuman, Kevin Nuss, Megan Nuss, Pam Powers, Elissa Rubin, Shelley Schulte, Amy Sloan, Brittany Steele, Betsy Turner, Shannon Vernon and Melissa Walker. The Zoofari Ball event coordinators are Lisa Carter-Alford and Sam Franz, and Nancy McToldridge is serving as event advisor.

There are many opportunities to support the Zoo by sponsoring the Zoofari Ball. For more information on sponsoring the event, please contact Sam Franz at sfranz@sbzoo.org or (805) 679-8442.

This year’s Zoofari Ball sponsors are divided into the following categories. The featured sponsor, the contributing sponsor, the fairy dust sponsor, diamond, platinum, gold, silver and premier.

This year’s featured sponsor is Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, the contributing sponsor is Boone Graphics and the fairy dust sponsors are Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner.

Diamond sponsors are The Crawford family, the Dreier family and the Hutton Parker Foundation.

This year’s platinum sponsors include Bella Vista Designs, Inc., Fantasy Settings LLC, Kielle Campbell Horton, Mimi Michaelis, Montecito Bank & Trust, Robert & Deborah Myman, Rusty’s Pizza, Union Bank, U.S. Bank, Ventura Toyota and Ventura Volkswagen, John C. Woodward and one anonymous sponsor.

This year’s gold sponsors include: Arlington Financial Advisors; City National Bank; Ken deRegt and Alison Overseth; the Dill family; the Handtmann and Evans family; Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation; HUB International of California Insurance Services, Inc.; the Hurst family; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management; the Krainer Family; Ted and Nancy McToldridge; Mosher Foundation; Northern Trust; Pepsi; the Robert K. and Barbara J. Straus Family Foundation; the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation; and Schipper Construction.

This year’s silver sponsors include: Allen & Kimbell, LLP; American Riviera Bank; Marcy and Matt Bazzani; in memory of Polly Blackburn; Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP; Carbon California Company; Tom and Karen Carey; CopperPoint Insurance Companies; Cottage Children’s Medical Center; Court Connection Legal Services, Inc.; Friends of the Zoo; Gary Frolenko Engineering and Elissa Rubin, Giffin & Crane General Contractors, LLC; Patricia Griffin; Village Properties; Jim and Chana Jackson; Raymond James; Alan Griffin; Jensen Audio & Visual; Carol Kallman and Don Barthelmess; La Cumbre Animal Hospital; the Macks family and the Alex family; Manger Scout Family Fund; Dr. and Mrs. Glenn Miller; David and Maureen Morehouse; Sue and Jim Neuman; Nye, Stirling, Hale & Miller, LLP; Will and Pam Powers; the Pryor Family; SoCalGas; Sol Wave Water; Tolman & Wiker Insurance; Bradley and Shannon Vernon; and the Wyatt family.

Further details and tickets to the Zoofari Ball can be found at https://www.sbzoo.org/zoofari-2022/.

