Santa Barbara Zoo’s milestone

Popular attraction celebrates special anniversary

COURTESY PHOTOS

Little Mac was an Asian elephant who arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo from India in 1972 with her companion Sujatha. Little Mac lived to be 48.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The popular zoo is held close to the hearts of not only community members, but zoo employees as well.

“The zoo was born in 1963 with Edward or ‘Ted’ McToldridge, who was the park’s superintendent/director until 1997. In 1963, Mr. McTolridge was essentially the only employee of the zoo,” Rich Block, CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo, told the News-Press. “Mr. McToldridge built a zoo that people came to love with minimal resources and sweat equity. He was pretty creative and built a lot of the zoo with limited resources.

“I came along in 1998 and had more significant resources, which allowed us to build exhibits to the standard of accredited zoos,” Mr. Block continued. “Twenty-five years ago I was in the application process for this position. In January 1998, I saw a position announcement so I checked to see if it was reasonable to apply. I was heavily encouraged by my wife, whose family was rooted in Santa Barbara.”

“The most amazing thing is that this community built a zoo, which is no small feat and is a real tribute to the community. This is a zoo that has really evolved,” Mr. Block continued. “The Junior Chamber of Commerce worked with the city parks department to create the zoo. The property the zoo is on was an estate. At the time of her passing, Lillian Child deeded the estate to the Santa Barbara Foundation, which stipulated that it needed to be turned into a park.”

“About 30 years ago, the community supported the zoo by visiting as well as providing financial support,” Mr. Block said. “The zoo became a good investment for a lot of philanthropists. Philanthropy has allowed the zoo to create spaces for the public as well as the animals. I had a lot of financial support for the projects we were creating for the zoo.”

The News-Press asked Mr. Block about the zoo’s legacy.

Gemina was a Baringo giraffe with a crooked neck who lived at the zoo for 20 years, until her death at the age of 21 in 2008. No one knows why her neck gradually became crooked. She was born at the San Diego Wild Animal Park in 1986 with no known medical issues, did not appear to be in discomfort and was treated as a normal member of the herd. Gemina’s rearticulated spine and skull have been put on display in the Zoo’s Discovery Pavilion.

“We have a 28-acre facility with beautifully landscaped grounds,” he said. “We have a lot of programs in place now, some of which are incredibly popular including zoo camp, which has been around for over 40 years. Some of the programs are pretty significant.

“We have the first licensed outdoor preschool in the state, which is helping to shape young lives. Additionally, in 2002 we joined the California Condor Recovery Team,” he said.

“Dr. Estelle Sandhaus is the director of our conservation and science program, which took off in 2006. She is incredibly brilliant and has a thirst to continue to learn. She has been the foundation on which we have built which is a program with federal partners,” Mr. Block said. “That is part of this legacy, a network of conservation partners we have created and in which we are actively participating. I credit Dr. Sandhaus and her skills in building relationships that have taken it to the level it is at now. Most people don’t appreciate the magnitude and the scope of that program.”

“The institution is well-loved by the community as a safe place to go with a fun experience,” Mr. Block said. “I call it stealth education.There is a lot here, and it is really exciting simply because there isn’t a limit to where we can go. Programs are a heavy part of that because we are on 28 acres.”

Another aspect of the zoo that has improved is the quality of animal care, according to Mr. Block. “We will be integrating best practices and the ever-evolving knowledge of the care and well-being of animals.

“One thing we have done for a long time and is part of our legacy is bringing in consultants to work with the animal care team,” he said.

“We have an animal kitchen that prepares diets every single day. The ability to communicate, move and share data has been a huge boost to animal management and health. People really don’t see or understand that the level of sophistication and intensity of care is remarkable. We invest that in even some of the smallest animals we care for.

Marta was born Aug. 6, 2021, to parents Ajax and Kasha. Marta was the first Amur leopard to be born at the zoo in more than 20 years.

“We do everything we can to treat and care for animals,” Mr. Block said. “Our board of directors understands the importance of the well-being of the animals we care for, and they have never hesitated to invest in what is necessary financially. It’s a different world.”

Derek Shue, chair of the zoo’s Board of Directors, told the News-Press, “The past 60 years have been a remarkable journey for the Santa Barbara Zoo, and looking ahead is even more exciting,

“Today, we’re home to hundreds of animals and are continually paving the path for the future of endangered species. The zoo team is working at the forefront of conservation from right here in our backyard, leading collaborative research projects and actively supporting local and national conservation partners,” Mr. Shue said. “The Santa Barbara Zoo was also the first zoo on the West Coast to be designated a Certified Autism Center in 2018, and in 2022, the zoo’s ‘Early Explorers’ program became the first licensed outdoor preschool in California, providing one of the most unique educational experiences available. As we look to the future, we hope to continue to lead the way in the preservation and conservation of the natural world, and inspire future generations to be stewards of our planet and its natural resources.”

The Kallman family is another significant part of the zoo.

Carol Kallman currently serves on the community relations committee and supports the zoo. Ms. Kallman has served previously on the board of directors when the community relations committee started.

“The committee hosts events to bring community members, businesses, educators, and political people to the zoo, not so much for fundraising but to let them know what we are doing,” said Ms. Kallman.

African lioness Felicia walks with her first cub Pauline, who was born at the zoo on Nov. 5, 2020. Pauline was the first lion to be born at the zoo since 2005.

Ms. Kallman’s late father, Robert Kallman, was one of only six “honorary directors” for the zoo. Mr. Kallman eventually served on the zoo board for decades, and his wife served on numerous committees.

The Kallman family legacy being entangled with the zoo does not end with Carol however. Her daughter, Deedee Conrad, works remotely for the zoo doing grant writing. Carol and her brother Kris grew up volunteering with their parents at the zoo. “My parents decided to try to leave something to the zoo when they passed on. They set up a charitable trust, with the passing of my brother. When he passed in 2018 the funds went to the zoo. The funds were earmarked for the Kallman Family Playground & Children’s Garden.”

Amy Pryor was also heavily involved including donating, fundraising, and designing for the Kallman Family Playground & Children’s Garden.

“I think that the garden experience was the heart of the reason I wanted to be on the board,” Ms. Pryor told the News-Press. “I knew the project was coming up, and they asked me to create a design. I submitted it to the garden committee, and everybody liked it. It became a passion project for me. I got to dig holes, plant plants and watch my kids enjoy it. I give to the zoo and the zoo gives back to me. The love that I give, I feel like I get it in return.”

Mr. Block also spoke about the high quality of the staff at the zoo.

“I love the fact that everybody is trying to up their game. We have a wonderful and dedicated team of people. No one is satisfied with meeting standards, everybody wants to exceed those. This is what drew me into it.

“I wasn’t going to be a zoo guy. I went back to grad school, and a close friend ended up going to Cincinnati Zoo to work where I went to visit him a lot. What that did was introduce me to the potential of zoos in the area of public education and conservation, which is the heart of the community. That is what won me over, and it is amazing to see zoos and aquariums striving to fill that potential.

“I would love to take every single guest through an experience to see things up close and learn more about what we are doing, but we just don’t have the resources to do that.

“Most people walk through the gate and have a fun experience because our animals are in very nice exhibits and are well cared for. It’s about the ability to share that and make people feel inspired in a safe space where people can share experiences together. We are creating experiences.”

Ms. Pryor concurred about the caliber of zoo staff. “I strongly feel that we are the best board in town. I feel the zoo staff is remarkable and do their job so well so it makes our job pretty easy. Spending time with staff and board members became part of my life; it became my part-time job.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com