Kate Keller and Alden McGivney of Santa Barbara are among the Lehigh University students who will graduate in the Class of 2026.

The incoming class of 1,200-plus students represents a diverse group of students from 44 states and territories and 32 countries.

Lehigh University is located in Bethlehem, Pa., and features an enrollment of more than 7,000 students.

— Marilyn McMahon