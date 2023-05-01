Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival returns after four years to Alameda Park

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A solar and battery powered tractor from Solectrac is shown during the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park on Sunday.

The sun on people’s backs, the smell of ethically-sourced food, the squeals of joy from children, the excited barking of dogs, and, most importantly, a tangible atmosphere of hope were all elements that created the special atmosphere at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival this weekend.

The festival, returning for the first time in four years to Alameda Park, hosted an estimated 16,000-plus people in Santa Barbara this past weekend, creating a space for people to learn more about Earth, how to lead a cleaner lifestyle, listen to music and hear from speakers — including Jane Fonda.

Founded in Santa Barbara, Earth Day has been observed for 52 years and focuses on sustainability and actions intended to safeguard the planet. Earth Day is on April 22nd every year, and the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival was held this past weekend on Saturday.

Actress Jane Fonda, left, takes the stage with Cesar Aguirre, a winner of the Community Environmental Council’s Santa Barbara Earth Day 2023 Environmental Hero Award.

The Community Environment Council, an organization based in Santa Barbara, hosted the festival to observe Earth Day and push Santa Barbara community members to take action to support their environment. The CEC organized live music and entertainment, over 150 exhibitions, a green car show and an environmental hero award show, among other activities.

The cloudy day didn’t appear to hinder people’s spirits or suppress the turnout – the festival was packed, with thousands of people learning more about our environment and shopping sustainably.

Lobos Del Mar, an ethically-made clothing store that reflects Central American culture in its clothing, was in attendance at the festival.

“Each piece here has a story, and a family that made it. Each piece is handmade with natural fibers, and we are in direct contact with the families that make each piece,” Curt Ebner, one of the vendors, explained.

Battery-powered bicycles, above, and electric cars, below, are shown during the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park on Sunday.

The Society of Fearless Grandmothers, an organization for elders who want to dedicate themselves to climate solutions for a better future for their grandchildren, had a quilt of climate solutions on display.

“We are trying to create dialogue and reach people who could be doing something to help our planet, but they just don’t know it because of the lack of resources and communication,” according to the society.

The displayed quilt has 90 proposed climate solutions focused on “protecting, regenerating, and building” local communities and the planet.

La Crysterla, a latina-owned crystal business, followed the theme of ethically sourced goods. Their crystals are provided by small families all over the world, who they are in direct contact with to ensure fair wages and safe mining equipment.

“The energy from all of the community that has come out has just been wonderful,” said Kathi King, director of Climate Education and Leadership at the CEC. “It’s a very upbeat and happy event, and we know that there are challenges with climate change, but we can also come together and seek some solutions.”

The CEC board then took the main stage at 2 p.m. to explain the ‘why’ behind the weekend and give out environmentalist awards to highlight the hard work of local individuals.

The CEO of CEC, Sigrid Wright, gave her remarks on the weekend and the work of her organization.

“We were founded over 50 years ago, and no organization had been doing anything like our work now. We created the roadmap,” Ms. Wright explains. “We need to deepen our work in climate resilience, climate justice, climate policy — and anything to do with our climate.”

Florencia Ramirez, author of “East Less Water,” took the stage following Ms. Wright.

During Ms. Ramirez’ remarks to the eager audience, she stated: “All of us are here because we’re doing more than hoping. Hoping isn’t going to accomplish anything – we need to turn this hope into action.”

Ms. Ramirez discussed regenerative agriculture and pushed the audience to bring their own expertise to the field of climate justice.

“Walk around with an open heart and an open mind. Bring your own talents, your own beauty, your own expertise to this planet. When we have the ability to make choices on a daily basis, we can affect every part of our planet,” she said.

Subsequently, Ms. Ramirez awarded different local community members for outstanding environmental work, including Steve Heckeroth, founder of Solecrtac, which manufactures electric tractors.

“During the first Earth Day in 1970, I dedicated myself to clean energy, and I’ve been building electric tractors for 30 years and it’s finally taking off,” Mr. Heckeroth states. “What separates the rich from the poor is access to fossil fuels, but the sun shines everywhere.”

Mr. Heckeroth explained that his tractors charge themselves with the sun.

A special guest speaker at the event was award-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda, who spoke on the topic of environmental justice.

“We need energy that is community controlled and democratic,” Ms. Fonda said, “Doesn’t that sound like a dream? Well we can turn it into a reality – if we stick together! This is all hands on deck.

Informational booths were made available to the public at the event.

“We’re calling for a future beyond fossil fuels and an immediate end to environmental racism in our state,” Ms. Fonda said.

Ms. Fonda called on the audience to stand up against big oil companies and embark on their own environmentalist journeys.

“The ‘big oil bullies’ are lying – as they do so well – ripping off Californians, polluting our air and water, abusing our democratic process and setting us on a path to climate destruction so they can continue to rake in the profits,” she said.

Ms. Fonda also announced the recipients of the 2023 Community Environmental Council Environmental Hero Awards, Nalleli Cobo and Cesar Aguirre.

Ms. Fonda closed the award ceremony with the following vow: “I stand before you today and I pledge: I will not stop fighting until we defeat those guys (big oil).”

The festival continued until 6 p.m., with entertainment and food options, a Kid’s Corner, Green Car Show, food court and live music.

email: klogan@newspress.com