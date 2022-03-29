Home Local Santa Barbara’s final redistricting hearing set
Local

by Kaitlyn Schallhorn 0 comment
The Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission will hold its final meeting on Wednesday — and it still has a handful of maps up for consideration. 

The final hearing will be held on March 30 at 2 p.m. in the city council chambers at 735 Anacapa St. 

The commission will consider the four maps earmarked at the last meeting as well as a new proposal from the District Elections Committee, a community organization. 

The maps and demographic information can be found here: newspress.com/santa-barbara-redistricting-panel-narrows-map-choices

The new proposal, called DEC COI Plan, can be seen here: www.santabarbaraca.gov/SBdocuments/Advisory_Groups/Independent_Redistricting_Commission/Current/03_New_Submitted_Map/2022-03-29_DEC%20COI%20Plan%20Map.pdf

The redistricting committee has asked for input from the public on the maps under consideration. Interested individuals can contact the city at irc@santabarbara.gov or visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/IRC

email; kschallhorn@newspress.com

News-Press Staff Writer

