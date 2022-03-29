Santa Barbara’s final redistricting hearing set

The Santa Barbara Independent Redistricting Commission will hold its final meeting on Wednesday — and it still has a handful of maps up for consideration.

The final hearing will be held on March 30 at 2 p.m. in the city council chambers at 735 Anacapa St.

The commission will consider the four maps earmarked at the last meeting as well as a new proposal from the District Elections Committee, a community organization.

The maps and demographic information can be found here: newspress.com/santa-barbara-redistricting-panel-narrows-map-choices.

The new proposal, called DEC COI Plan, can be seen here: www.santabarbaraca.gov/SBdocuments/Advisory_Groups/Independent_Redistricting_Commission/Current/03_New_Submitted_Map/2022-03-29_DEC%20COI%20Plan%20Map.pdf.

The redistricting committee has asked for input from the public on the maps under consideration. Interested individuals can contact the city at irc@santabarbara.gov or visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/IRC.

