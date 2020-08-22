Mar Monte Hotel offers a new take on Santa Barbara getaway

In a time where people can use a bit of a safe getaway, locals and tourists just got a new location to relax and take in the ocean views.

The Mar Monte Hotel, at 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., opened its doors Monday and staff could not be more excited to provide the best service it can.

“As Santa Barbara’s newest lifestyle hotel, we seek to embody the Santa Barbara spirit in all that we do and showcase our community through memorable experiences. Whether guests are in for a weekend getaway, a quick dip in the pool or booking one of our venues for a micro-wedding, Mar Monte Hotel’s goal is to provide a new take on a Santa Barbara stay,” Ingrid Braun, the general manager of the Mar Monte Hotel, told the News-Press in an email.

Before the grand opening, the 200-room hotel went through renovation, now encompassing a reincarnation of the historic 1930s Vista Mar Monte.

The entire property has been transformed with modern amenities and designed to establish a style of contemporary Santa Barbara, according to Ms. Braun.

“The hotel’s spaces effortlessly flow from indoors to outdoors across three acres of Spanish-influenced grounds, from the hotel lobby and living room, to meeting & event spaces, dining concepts and outdoor terraces,” Ms. Braun said.

The hotel will not be offering live music or indoor restaurants as of yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hotel’s poolside Mediterranean restaurant, Café Lido, is open for outdoor dining.

“With sustainable, farm-fresh ingredients, Café Lido is the perfect choice for any time of the day with unbeatable beachfront views,” Ms. Braun said.

She added that the hotel hopes to soon open its new restaurant, Costa. The restaurant will be an Italian-inspired indoor dining concept.

Opening any new business during a pandemic seems like an odd choice, but Ms. Braun said she is both thrilled and excited to have the hotel open.

Since opening, Ms. Braun said she has received positive reception from people across the area, even during the construction period.

Despite the current situation, she is also very confident people will come to the hotel looking for something new and something no other hospitality business in Santa Barbara offers.

“Mar Monte is rooted in providing authentic service for our community and showcasing all the city has to offer. Especially in times like these, we want to be a peaceful break from reality for locals and guests alike through our unmatched offerings and hospitality. With our continued emphasis on staff training and property-wide safety initiatives, I am confident Mar Monte Hotel will exceed guest’s expectations,” Ms. Braun said.

The hotel will be following every protocol required, offering constant cleaning and disinfecting while also providing sanitation options for the guests.

“Mar Monte Hotel is thrilled to open our doors to locals and travelers seeking that much needed escape and our number one priority is the safety of our guests and staff,” Ms. Braun said.

“The staff is excited to be a part of something new especially given our industry’s current climate.”

Despite the fact that the hotel was partially open during construction, nothing compares to the full grand opening the Mar Monte is experiencing now.

“I cannot think of a time in my hospitality career where it meant more to be able to create that escape from everyday life. While Mar Monte stayed open as construction was happening, there were days we had very few guests in house and there was just a handful of us here to watch over,” Ms. Braun said.

She also believes her staff will create a wonderful ambiance for anyone who decides to spend a night.

“We have many passionate hospitality professionals on the team, and it is great to see Mar Monte Hotel come to life and work its magic,” Ms. Braun said.

