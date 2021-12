Editor’s note: This is the third part of a News-Press series of photos of Christmas decorations.

Santa Claus and his reindeer are exploring Santa Barbara in advance of their international flight tonight.

They’ve been sighted in neighborhoods throughout the city, as shown in these photos of decorated homes.

For more photos, see Saturday’s News-Press.

— Dave Mason

News-Press photos by Kenneth Song

Reindeer and St. Nick grace decorations in Santa Barbara

Santa Claus is sighted outside a house in the 3000 block of Paseo del Descanso, off Alamar Avenue.



At left, decorations grace the 1200 block of East Montecito Street. At right, Santa’s reindeers arrive in the 1500 block of De La Vina Street.



At left, essential workers are saluted in the decorations in the 1300 block of Bath Street. At right, the Christmas spirit is seen in the 1100 block of Carpinteria Street.