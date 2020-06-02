Santa Cruz Island fire burns over 700 acres

VENTURA — A fire that burned more than 700 acres of Santa Cruz Island was 80% contained on Monday morning.

According to a Channel Islands National Park news release, the fire broke out Sunday on the eastern part of the island.

A Los Padres National Forest Hot Shot crew responded to the scene and air support units performed water and fire retardant drops.

Forty-nine firefighters worked from Sunday night into Monday morning to contain the fire, called the Scorpion Fire, northeast of the road from Scorpion Valley to Smugglers Cove.

“They constructed a fireline from the road to the coast near Smugglers Cove,” the news release read.

A 20-person fire crew from the Los Padres National Forest Monterey District and additional air support is on standby in Ventura.

No structures were damaged or threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Island Packers ferried fire crews to the island. The company resumed service to the Channel Islands, Bechers Bay on Santa Rosa Island and Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz Island on Monday.