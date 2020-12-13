Santa Maria announces Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights winners

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission announced the winners of the 24th Annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Decorating Contest.

A record was broken for more community entries than ever before competing in the contest.

The winner of “Best Decorated Rookie Resident” was Elizabeth Houser; the Price family won the “Country Christmas Award”; Alex and Gloria Nanalis won the “Home Spun Holiday Award”; and the winner of the “California Dreamin’ Award” was Christian Cortez.

In addition, the following made it to the Holiday Hall of Fame: Michael Clayton, the Melena family, the Bernard family, the Hindle family, the Cardona family and the Dickerson family.

Official judging was conducted by the commission, and more homes received the Honorable Mention distinction because of the tough competition this year.

The 2020 winners will be recognized at the city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting can be broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAmcDZPVzV6jUnVIof3F7dw or viewed on Comcast Channel 23.

In addition, the complete map of winners will be posted on the city’s website and social media pages, including the Honorable Mentions.

— Grayce McCormick