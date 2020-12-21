Santa Maria announces service changes and holiday closures

The City of Santa Maria is informing residents there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Friday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

Street sweeping and solid waste collection services will occur one day later than usual during holiday weeks. Residential containers should be outside by 6:30 a.m. the next day.

In addition, the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on Christmas and reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

The Utilities Department administration office will be closed on Christmas Day as well.

Any questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270.

