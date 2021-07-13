Santa Maria Area Transit to hold public workshops

Santa Maria Area Transit is holding two meetings July 29, open to all businesses, vendors and community partners with an interest in public transportation.

The first meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 5:30 p.m.

Opportunities for remote viewing are being made available.

The workshop is being presented by the city’s Transit Division, which is responsible for public bus operations and bus maintenance that utilizes federal funding and the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal for Santa Maria’s transit system for Fiscal Years 2021-22, 2022-2023 and 2023-24.

Additionally, the Transit Division will be considering public feedback on a proposed ADA NoShow policy to reduce the number of negatively impactful no-shows to vital paratransit services.

Feedback will also be considered on the division’s proposed Public Engagement Manual, aimed at targeted communication methods with the transit riding public.

Santa Maria Area Transit staff are interested in receiving public comments on the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program, proposed ADA No-Show Policy and Public Engagement Manual. The draft working papers are available for public review at www.ridesmat.com or in person at the Santa Maria Public Works Department at 110 South Pine St., Suite 101. Public comments can also be emailed to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org.

To join the meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. use Webinar ID: 851 8341 4451 and click on us02web.zoom.us/j/85183414451. For the 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. meeting, use Webinar ID: 852 4657 7030 and visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85246577030..

email: gmccormick@newspress.com