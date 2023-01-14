Santa Maria bank announces earnings

SANTA MARIA — Earnings have been announced for Community Bank of Santa Maria for the period ending Dec. 31.

Year-to-date unaudited net income increased 26.3% from $2.850 million at Dec. 31, 2021 to $3.599 million at Dec. 31, 2022. Basic earnings per share increased from $1.32 in 2021 to $1.66 in 2022. The increase in unaudited net income is primarily attributed to increased interest income on interest-earning assets and loan growth.

Net loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased 8.2%, from $201.9 million at Dec. 31, 2021 to $218.4 million at Dec. 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased 2.4%, from $378.2 million on Dec. 31, 2021 to $369.2 million on Dec. 31, 2022. The decline in total deposits is attributed to shifting customer behaviors related to personal and business investment, according to the bank.

“We’re proud of the return we provided our shareholders in 2022 and the support we continue to provide our community,” said Janet Silveria, president and CEO of the bank’s parent company, Community Bancorp of Santa Maria. “Our balance sheet is steadfast with strong core deposits and excellent credit quality.”

Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001 and has two full service branch locations in Santa Maria, For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.

— Dave Mason