Santa Maria bank announces winners

SANTA MARIA — The Community Bank of Santa Maria announced the first winners of the bank’s pledge to donate $20,000 to local nonprofits as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

The Salvation Army Santa Maria Corps and Santa Maria Valley Sportsman Association were drawn from the nominations received from bank customers, and each will receive a $1,000 donation. The bank is drawing two names per month from March to December, ultimately donating a total of $20,000 to local nonprofits.

“We are so proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary, and we wanted to express our gratitude to our customers by providing support to the nonprofits they hold near and dear,” said Janet Silveria, bank president and CEO. “In this way, we are also expressing our gratitude to the community for their support. It’s definitely a benefit all the way around, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate.”

The bank, once again, offered its annual shred event, which has become an anniversary tradition available to the entire community.

“This year, we shredded 28,500 pounds of sensitive, personal information for our community,” Ms. Silveria said. “We are so happy to provide this valuable service to so many people who need help safely discarding sensitive information.”

For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.

— Grayce McCormick