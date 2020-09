SANTA MARIA — The City of Santa Maria will host a blood drive October 6 at the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.

Before entering the pop-up donation center, donors will get their temperature taken by staff. The stations are located at least six feet apart and are sanitized between donors.

To reserve a time, visit blood4life.org and sign up under sponsor code 2017 or call Vitalant offices at (805) 542-8500.

— Annelise Hanshaw