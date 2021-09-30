Santa Maria Brewing Co. helps veterans, fallen first responders’ families

COURTESY PHOTO

Every sale of Santa Maria Brewing Co.’s new Tunnel To Towers Bravest Golden Ale will go to helping efforts for veterans, Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders.

Santa Maria Brewing Co. is launching an ale Friday to raise money to help injured veterans, the families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families across the U.S.

Half of the profits of the sale of every Tunnel To Towers Bravest Golden Ale will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission of building mortgage-free “smart” homes for injured veterans and pay off mortgages on the homes of fallen first responders and Gold Star families.

The Bravest Golden Ale will debut during a launch party Friday at Santa Maria Brewing Co.’s taprooms in Nipomo and Atascadero. Byron Moles, the company’s CEO and owner, will be there.

“Seeing what the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has done over the years, for first responders and veterans, I was drawn to reach out and ask them if we could help them in a bigger way,” Mr. Moles said in a news release. “I wanted to provide our employees with an opportunity to give back to the men and women who keep us safe and ensure we have the freedom to do what we love. This is the most humbling and honored partnership I have ever been able to participate in.”

Mr. Moles said there’s additional significance because this year marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “Even 20 years after the attack, I feel like it was yesterday. Seeing all of the first responders running to and up the towers to save lives with no regard for their own is everything American heroes are! We have all said, ‘Never forget.’ This is an opportunity to remind people what happened 20 years ago and do some good in the process.”

In addition to being on draft at Santa Maria Brewing Co.’s tap rooms, the Bravest Golden Ale will be sold in cans wherever Santa Maria Brewing Co. beers are sold. The ale is brewed with Huell Melon and Cascade hops.

And the ale is being produced on the East Coast by Staten Island-based Flagship Brewing Co.

“This is the first time Tunnel to Towers has partnered with a brewery in our 20-year history,” Frank Siller, the foundation’s chairman and CEO, said. “We are excited to have this first-of-its-kind brew debut on both sides of the country in honor of our 20th anniversary.”

For more information, go to santamariabrewing.co. (It is indeed a “co,” not a “com.”) For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, go to t2t.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com